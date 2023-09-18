Rotary Club Abuja has announced its commitment to funding a series of cataract surgeries and addressing maternal mortality, among 50 other projects in Abuja.

This was stated by Dr. Adesuwa Agbontaen, the President of the Rotary Club in Asokoro, Abuja.

Agbontaen made this commitment during his investiture ceremony as the 23rd President of the club held on Sunday in Abuja.

He emphasized the club’s intention to raise a total of N27 million to execute these diverse projects, emphasizing that their mission revolves around serving humanity and contributing to the betterment of society.

What he said

“We have in our project book, 50 projects to execute, that is our planned project but many times, we exceed that.

“We are going to hit the ground running. We have projects to execute and prominent among them is free cataract surgeries for residents of Abuja.

“Maternal and Child Health is one of those areas and it is one of the focus areas we are obligated to concentrate on among the rotary seven areas of focus.

“One of the things that we want to do is to encourage breastfeeding among women, provide them with all the materials they need to go to the hospitals to give birth and pay their hospital bills,” he said.

Supporting healthcare

Ms. Ebele Israel-Ezezue, the outgoing President of the club, highlighted that during her tenure of the past 12 months, the club completed 46 projects.

These projects included the planting of 4,200 flowers as part of the campaign against polio, providing scholarships for 50 pupils, and conducting free hepatitis screenings for 104 individuals, among other initiatives.

Israel-Ezezue encouraged the incoming President to maintain the exemplary work, noting that he has already set a commendable precedent.

Mr. Adelana Olamilekan, the Chairman of the ceremony, urged all Nigerians and corporate organizations to embrace the practice of giving back to society.