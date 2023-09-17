The President has nominated Jamila Bio Ibrahim as Minister for Youth and Ayodele Olawande as Minister of State for Youth. These nominations are pending confirmation by the Senate.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this announcement in a statement issued on Sunday.

Jamila Bio Ibrahim, is a medical doctor, accomplished politician, and development practitioner, and was the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF).

She also held the role of Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr. Ayodele Olawande is a community development expert and a prominent youth leader within the ruling All Progressives’ Congress (APC). His most recent role was in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation, where he served from 2019 to 2023.

President Tinubu anticipates that both nominees will exemplify the dynamic, innovative spirit, and unwavering productivity that are synonymous with Nigeria’s youth as they undertake their ministerial responsibilities.

These nominations underscore a deliberate strategy to appoint young and capable individuals to pivotal roles focused on youth affairs, with the aim of representing the aspirations and potential of Nigeria’s vibrant youth population.

