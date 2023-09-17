The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has appointed new executive Vice Presidents for the upstream, downstream and gas sectors.
This is according to a September 17 statement signed by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad.
The statement read thus:
- “In line with NNPC Ltd.’s commitment and drive for organizational renewal, anchored on our business imperatives, standards of excellence, people development, and strengthening our competencies and capabilities through broad-based leadership exposures, the company wishes to announce the following executive appointments with immediate effect:
- Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream
- Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy
- Adedapo A. Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream
This is a banana pill for the Tinubu administration. The nepotism is getting worrisome. Why is federal character not respected in this NNPCL appointment. Why must it be too people from south west. It is introducing an element of risk into the Tinubu administration. The MD did this to satisfy the paymaster at the top. It has never been this sweet for the south west in NNPCL. Please let us see projects and appointments well spread across the country
Very shameful for this government can not Look up ny trive unless Yoruba alone as if its Biafaran agenda implemented. They are not even ashamed of people who broght them into power,while their brothers turn aside to religion for the first time. Wherre is character mandate and one Nigeria