The NNPCL has announced the arrest of a tugboat loaded with an unspecified quantity of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) along the coastal area of Rivers state on April 1, 2024.

The oil giant announced the arrest during its weekly Energy and You program stating that five personnel manning the boat were already being interrogated by the relevant security agencies.

The arrest of the vessel was just one of the 155 incidences of crude oil theft recorded in the Niger Delta region between the March 30 and April 5, 2024.

During the aforementioned period, the different types of crude oil theft recorded by the NNPCL are as follows;

Illegal connections- 53

Illegal refineries- 36

wooden fiber boats- 32

Cases of pipelines vandalism- 14

Incidences of vessel AIS infractions- 8

Vehicle arrests- 7

Vessel arrest- 1

According to the report, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa states recorded the most incidences of crude oil theft in the week under review. During the period, 38 suspects were arrested over allegations of crude oil theft and sabotage.

Also, the deep blue waters of the Niger Delta recorded 9 cases of oil theft, while the Western flank of the Niger Delta saw 25 cases of oil theft. In the Central Niger Delta, 56 cases of oil theft were recorded while the Eastern Niger Delta witnessed a whopping 65 incidences.

What you should know

Nigeria faces challenges with crude oil theft throughout the Niger Delta, impacting government income, causing environmental harm, and prompting international oil companies (IOCs) to withdraw from onshore activities.

The situation has severely impacted government’s revenue as Nigeria has consistently failed to meet up its OPEC production quota denying her of the gains of elevated crude oil prices.

During a visit to the Niger Delta’s oil-producing regions in August, the President’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu reported that the country experiences a daily loss of approximately 400,000 barrels of crude oil due to theft.