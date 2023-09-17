The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has introduced a self-service solution enabling Nigerians to enrol for their National Identification Number (NIN) conveniently via their smartphones.

The platform was officially unveiled during the 5th Identity Day celebration, jointly organized by the Commission and the Ministry of Interior in Abuja on Saturday.

During the launch, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, the Acting Director General/CEO of the Commission, emphasized the pivotal role of identity within the nation.

In her words, “Identity is more than a mere card or a number; it symbolizes our existence, our entitlements, and our place within society. It unlocks access to essential services, social benefits, and pathways to personal and economic growth. It stands as a testament to our individuality while serving as a bridge to our shared humanity.”

NIN in tackling insecurity

Furthermore, Coker-Odusote underscored the importance of upholding the integrity and security of identity systems, with a strong focus on privacy and data protection principles. She reiterated,

“Above all, we must be inclusive, leaving no one behind as we endeavour to provide identity solutions for all.”

The NIMC leader also highlighted the potential of an efficient identity management system in bolstering national security efforts and providing substantial support to Nigerians, among other advantages.

Reason for the self-service platform

In explaining the rationale behind the self-service platform, she stated, “We are striving to expedite the registration process. Many ordinary Nigerians have expressed frustration with the current registration procedures, citing extended wait times and delayed feedback after completing the registration.”

Coker-Odusote continued, “Therefore, our objective is to facilitate easy access to registration from the comfort of your own home. For those without access to digital tools, you can visit the nearest NIMC office or reach out to any of our local front-end partners.”