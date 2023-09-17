President Tinubu is scheduled to address the Africa International Trade Exhibition program during the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

This announcement was made by Tunde MacAlabi, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Business, Trade, and Investment Summit Component of the exhibition program, in a statement released in Abuja on Saturday, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

MacAlabi, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of T-BYK Ventures, revealed that the event is set to take place on September 21 at the prestigious Hilton Hotel situated at 1335 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown, Manhattan, New York.

Notable figures like Prof. Tai Balofin, President of the Nigerian Progressive Professionals, will also join MacAlabi in the proceedings.

Furthermore, Khuraira Musa, the Chief Executive Officer of K-Pro Consulting of New York and President of the Arewa Development Support Initiative (ADSI), an NGO committed to empowering youths and women in Northern Nigeria, will co-host the session.

Ms. Musa, a serial entrepreneur, and author of the autobiography ‘Audacity of an African Child’ which chronicles her challenging childhood experiences, will play a key role.

President Tinubu’s role as special guest of honour and A.I.T.E program’s objective

MacAlabi revealed that during the program, President Tinubu, serving as the Special Guest of Honour, is expected to deliver a goodwill message to a distinguished gathering consisting of North American representatives and prominent figures from the private sector.

The Africa International Trade Exhibition (A.I.T.E) program is designed as a complementary private sector initiative to the annual US-Africa Leaders Summit. Its primary aim is to strengthen socio-economic ties between the United States and Africa by promoting increased commercial engagement.

The event will serve as a crucial platform for discussions, collaborations, and strategies that will contribute to the economic development and prosperity of Nigeria and its partners. The overarching theme for this endeavour is “The Imperative of Global Trade for African SMEs as a Game Changer for the Future Prosperity of the Continent.”

President Tinubu’s departure for UNGA

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, revealed that President Tinubu will leave on Sunday for New York to participate in the 78th UN General Assembly, which will run from September 19 to September 23. This marks Tinubu’s inaugural UNGA attendance.

Ngelale also revealed the UNGA’s theme as “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all.”