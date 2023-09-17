The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) have agreed to work together to deploy NASENI Solar resources and other renewable energy technologies to increase electricity supply to Nigeria’s rural areas.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Mr Khalil Halilu, and the Managing Director/CEO of REA, Mr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad made the commitment when the former visited the REA office as part of his efforts to engage with stakeholders to promote the adoption of NASENI’s technologies.

The two chief executives pledged to work together to bring down the cost of solar power installation in rural areas, through efforts such as increased local production of solar panels by NASENI.

The overall goal, according to the REA MD, Salihijo, is to facilitate the Federal Government’s ambition to achieve the electrification of Nigeria’s rural areas in record time.

NASENI’s focus

Halilu, who assumed office two weeks ago as NASENI’s chief executive, said, the focus was to hit the ground running by nurturing effective collaborations with the right stakeholders who will assist NASENI to fulfill its mandate of providing the science and engineering infrastructure base for Nigeria’s businesses and economy to thrive.

“The strategy, going forward, for NASENI includes knocking on the doors of potential end-users of the Agency’s technology and engineering products, making off-take of our Research & Development (R&D) easy, while also bringing the direct impact of our work to bear on the Nigerian economy ,” he said.

EarlierMr. Halilu had visited the Director General/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, on a similar mission.

The two CEOs emphasized the need to look inward and develop local content (human and material) capacity to transform the economy.

Halilu sought to leverage the long-standing relationship between himself and the NITDA boss, and also between the two organisations, to share experiences and best practices in management and resource optimization.

Abdullahi disclosed that NITDA’s strategy of focusing on changing both the mindsets and skill sets of its staff are two critical factors that have helped the Agency achieve up to 62% of its goals and objectives within two (2) years, ahead of its four (4) year projection.

He noted that the same approach would work for NASENI, as long as there was a well-thought-out strategic plan and clarity of vision and goals.