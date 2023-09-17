The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced plans to implement a digital security monitoring and control system within the current FCT transport management system.

Wike stated this at the 2023 Special Marshals Sectoral Workshop, organised by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), FCT Sector Command Special Marshals.

The workshop was held in Abuja on Saturday with the theme, “Volunteerism in Road Safety Management: Limits and Possibilities.”

Moreover, he pointed out that the program would equally improve the cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency of transportation services.

“The idea of the digital monitoring system is part of our attention to detail in providing a transportation system that will be safe and secure.

“Apart from being affordable, those entering a vehicle, private or mass transit of the FCT will have peace of mind that as he enters the vehicle, so also he will come out safely, ” Wike said.

He described the digital tracking system as a collection of cameras configured to track vehicles transporting individuals.

The minister said that on entering vehicles, people would be required to scan in using their phones and scan out on disembarking.

He said,

“Once in the vehicle, the system will time the trip and alert the central control system if a person does not scan out at the time he or she is supposed to disembark the vehicle.

“This means that in real-time, there will be an alarm to search for the individual who entered the vehicle.

“You don’t need to call any person at home, saying you entered a particular vehicle, because it is self-activating.

“As you enter, you scan in on the vehicle and it goes to the central control and as you come out within a period, it also goes to cancel. If the trip is not cancelled, there is an alarm that is triggered.

“We are working on the details, and it will not be too long before it comes on board.”

More Insights

Speaking further, Wike stated that the secretariat’s vision, which prioritizes safety, affordability, and flexibility, will see the implementation of various additional innovations.

“We are working on rail transportation; we are working on Bus Rapid Transport and consulting with private individuals who will bring in their private transportation.

“The FCT will also be working on upgrading our motor parks to global standards so that people will be encouraged to patronise public transport.

“This, of course, will reduce the number of private vehicles on the roads, and if there are fewer private vehicles, it means that the traffic movement will be better,” he said.

Also, the minister noted that Abuja recorded a high level of crashes as a result of irresponsible road users, which, he described as “worrisome”, and called for drastic actions.