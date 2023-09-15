Kaduna Electric, an electricity distribution company that serves Kaduna, Kebbi State, Sokoto State, and Zamfara State, has officially confirmed that a blackout affecting its operational areas resulted from a fire incident.

In a public notice released on Friday morning, signed by Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the Head of Corporate Communications, and posted on its X handle, the DisCo explained that the power outage occurred due to a fire that severely damaged key infrastructure at a transmission center in Birnin Kebbi.

The statement,

“The Management of Kaduna Electric regrets to inform its valued customers in parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara States that the power outage currently being experienced is a result of the unfortunate fire incident that gutted some critical power supply infrastructure at the Transmission Works Centre in Birnin Kebbi last night.”

The statement further noted that TCN has been notified and is assessing the extent of the damage and is committed to working on the damage.

It said,

“Our counterparts from TCN are assessing the extent of damage to commencing necessary repair works. We deeply sympathize with the management and staff of TCN over the unfortunate development.”

“We regret all inconveniences which the unintended service disruption has caused our customers.”

Backstory

Nairametrics reported yesterday the collapse of the National grid early on Thursday which plunged the whole country into darkness. However, it was restored late yesterday after remedial works were carried out by TCN.

The Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu said the cause of the total blackout experienced on Thursday was as a result of a fire accident at the Kainji/Jebba station.