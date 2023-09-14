The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, is set to initiate palliative repairs on the deteriorated sections of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for two consecutive Sundays, starting from September 17th and September 24th, 2023.

The repair work will take place between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM each Sunday.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola made an announcement on Thursday regarding the forthcoming repair work.

This maintenance will be conducted on Sunday, September 17th, and Sunday, September 24th, 2023, during the hours of 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on each Sunday.

In his statement, Toriola emphasized,

“The proposed works will be strictly executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.”

Toriola elaborated that the decision to schedule the palliative works on Sundays was made to minimize inconvenience for motorists.

Movement advisory

As a result, the state government has issued a travel advisory to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Toriola further advised motorists to utilize the following alternative routes provided during the rehabilitation works:

Scene 1: Motorists travelling from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway or the Alapere/Ogudu area heading towards Lagos Island will be redirected towards the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway.

This route will lead to Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue, providing access to the Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

Scene 2: Motorists originating from the Lagos Mainland and intending to use the Third Mainland Bridge via Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) to reach Lagos Island will be diverted towards Muritala Mohammed Way.

From there, they can utilize Carter Bridge to access Lagos Island.

Toriola urged motorists to exercise patience and adhere to safety measures during the palliative works on the bridge.

Backstory

It’s worth noting that motorists and commuters have recently raised concerns with relevant authorities, calling for immediate action to prevent possible loss of lives and property due to frequent accidents caused by numerous potholes on the bridge.