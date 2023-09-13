The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued a warning that 13 states and approximately 50 communities, mainly in the northern regions, may experience heavy rainfall leading to potential flooding from September 13 to 17.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the Lagos Territorial Coordinator for NEMA, shared this information in a statement to NAN on Wednesday. The states and communities at risk of flooding include Kano, Kebbi, Katsina, Niger, Kwara, Zamfara, Bauchi, Taraba, Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe, and Jigawa, along with their respective communities.

“Zamfara State, with such communities as Kaura Namoda and Shinkafi; Bauchi State, with Bajoga, Darazo, Kirfi, Azare, Jama ‘are, Itas, Misau; Taraba, with Bali, Donga, Lau, Serti, Mutum-Biyu, Yorro, and Borno State, with Briyel, Biu, Dikwa, Kukawa will be affected,” he said.

Farinloye also noted that due to rising water levels in Rivers Benue and Niger, communities along these rivers, extending to Bayelsa, should take precautionary measures in the coming days. The warning is based on predictions from the National Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Central Hub of the Federal Ministry of Environment in Abuja.

Backstory

Last year, Nigeria saw one of its worst cases of flooding with 27 states affected. Nairametrics previously reported that over 600,000 Nigerians were affected by the flooding in 2022. Last year’s flooding had the highest death toll since the 2012 flooding, according to NEMA.

In 2012, there was flooding in Kogi and Benue states, due to two reasons – local heavy rainfalls and the release of excess water from Cameroon’s Lagdo dam. The floods killed over 430 people and displaced 566, 466 people.

What you should know

Earlier in the year, Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu, cautioned that 178 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were at high risk of flooding.

A warning aligning with earlier predictions by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA). Adamu announced the official unveiling of the 2023 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) in Abuja.

According to him, highly probable flood-risk States include Adamawa, Lagos, Rivers, and more, with significant anticipated impacts on population, agriculture, infrastructure, and the environment between April and November.

Moderately Probable Flood Risk Areas include Bayelsa, Lagos, Ogun, and others, facing coastal flooding and urban flash floods. Stakeholders are urged to take preventive measures.