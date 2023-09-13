The Kebbi State government has taken a significant step to support rice and wheat farmers in the wake of the fuel subsidy removal.

The government has donated N70 million to aid the procurement of improved seeds and boost paddy production, NAN has said.

Governor Nasir Idris announced this during a meeting with the leadership of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) and Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN) in Binrin Kebbi.

He emphasized Kebbi’s reputation in rice and wheat production and pledged to sustain and enhance agricultural productivity in the state.

He highlighted his administration’s commitment to agriculture and its support for farmers through various services.

With the removal of the fuel subsidy, he emphasized the importance of embracing agriculture as an alternative means of livelihood, promising government assistance where necessary.

“Now that the subsidy has been removed, the only alternative is to embrace agriculture, and the government will assist wherever necessary; that is why I am making the donation of N70 million for the purchase of improved seeds to sustain the cultivation of both crops,” he said.

Alhaji Bello Barade, the Chairman of RIFAN, congratulated the governor on his election victory during the meeting.

He commended the governor for appointing two farmers as members of the State Executive Council, indicating the government’s willingness to involve farmers in decision-making.

Barade also mentioned that farmers in Kebbi cultivate crops three times a year, both during dry and wet seasons. He highlighted the association’s efforts to cultivate around 400 hectares of out-grower farms, costing an estimated N70 million, to improve access to quality rice seeds in the state. He appealed for additional support to boost agricultural productivity.

“The cultivation of 400 hectares out-grower farm in Bagudo Local Government Area, estimated to cost N70 million for distribution to the farmers,” he said.

Alhaji Ibrahim Suru, RIFAN’s National Financial Secretary, advocated for a partnership with the state government to improve input supply to farmers. He assured continued support for government policies and programs aimed at fostering sustainable social and economic development in the state.