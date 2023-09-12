The Federal Government revealed it generated the sum of N676 billion from the Apapa port between January and August 2023.

This was disclosed by the Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Auwal Mohammed, during the handing over ceremony to Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba, the newly deployed Customs Area Controller in Lagos.

He revealed that the Command recorded it its highest monthly and daily revenue in August 2023.

Revenue

Mohammed said the feat was achieved through Teamwork, diligence and zero compromise, adding it assisted in several revenue and other operational successes that the command recorded under his watch as revenue hit N676 billion for the period, adding:

“Apapa command collected its highest monthly and daily revenue in August 2023.

“A total of N136 billion was collected as monthly revenue in August while N10 billion was collected on Aug. 3, being the highest monthly and daily collections in the history of the Nigeria Customs Service.”

Mohammed, urged the officers to continually prevent the smuggling or importation of prohibited items., citing that the port is critical to the economy and national security so import and export prohibition lists should be adhered to at all times.

Guidelines

On the hanging over, he also advised importers and their agents to keep abreast with federal government guidelines on items that require end-user certificates to ensure compliance and due diligence before embarking on importation.

On the progress made so far with service delivery, he added Nigeria’s Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS ll) depends on a true and proper declaration to work well, urging that acts like false declarations account for most delays traders go through in the port.

“The deployment of scanner had improved operations at the port as an average of 120 containers are scanned daily as against 50 hitherto that were being examined at the earlier stage

Exporters were also advised to take advantage of the Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) which is an initiative by the government that enables cargo to seamlessly access the port and be loaded into vessels without going through multiple checks and reopening of containers.

In case you missed it

Nariametrics reported last week that the Customs Service (NCS) announced it deactivated some authorized dealer banks that failed to meet Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) related to Customs Duty and statutory charge remittances.

The Comptroller General of NCS, Adewale Adeniyi revealed that this decision follows a thorough audit and due process, aligning with the NCS’s commitment to upholding transparency and accountability.

Deactivation

The statement read that the Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, has taken decisive action in response to selected Authorized Dealer Banks failing to meet Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) related to Customs Duty and statutory charge remittances.

“This decision follows a thorough audit and due process, aligning with the NCS’s commitment to upholding transparency, accountability, and efficiency in revenue collection. The primary objective is to ensure the accurate and timely remittance of Customs duties and other essential funds for national development.