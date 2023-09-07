The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced it has deactivated some authorized dealer banks that failed to meet Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) related to Customs Duty and statutory charge remittances.

This was disclosed by the Comptroller General of NCS, Adewale Adeniyi in a statement in Lagos on Thursday

He revealed that this decision follows a thorough audit and due process, aligning with the NCS’s commitment to upholding transparency and accountability.

Deactivation

“This decision follows a thorough audit and due process, aligning with the NCS’s commitment to upholding transparency, accountability, and efficiency in revenue collection. The primary objective is to ensure the accurate and timely remittance of Customs duties and other essential funds for national development.

Reduced bottlenecks

They added that despite the deactivation of these banks, the Comptroller General has also implemented measures to minimize disruptions for importers and stakeholders within the trading ecosystem.

“He assures the trading community that all pending assessments will undergo clearance processes in line with international best practices.

“Importers who previously relied on the deactivated banks for duty payments are advised to utilize other Authorized Dealer Banks that comply with NCS regulations. Stakeholders encountering challenges with a particular bank are encouraged to use alternatives that function appropriately.

The NCS added that the deactivated banks will have the opportunity to be reactivated once they meet all regulatory requirements and settle outstanding remittances.

“Collaborative efforts with financial regulators and stakeholders are underway to ensure the efficiency and integrity of the Customs Duty Collection system.

The Customs Chief also urged that the agency place a high priority on trade facilitation, putting stakeholders and Nigerian citizens first, even in the face of non-compliance by some Authorized Dealer Banks.

