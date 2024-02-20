The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced a nationwide operation against the unlawful export of crucial food items intended for personal benefits.

Chief Superintendent of Customs Abdullahi Maiwada, the national public relations officer, announced this in a press release on Tuesday, February 20.

This is coming on the heels of the recent announcement from the federal government to go after food hoarders and illegal smugglers in the country.

What Customs is saying

According to the statement, a prompt and preventive strategy is essential to maintain food availability in the country and alleviate the harsh impact of shortages on citizens.

The statement further noted that to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians and improve access to essential food items, the Nigeria Customs Service will facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the federal government.

“In response to the critical challenges of food security and the soaring costs of essential food items in Nigeria, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, reaffirms his commitment to advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security agenda.

“This commitment is deeply rooted in the NCS’s core mandate of serving the best interests of the Nigerian people, thereby fostering economic stability and prosperity.

“In line with this vision, the service has launched a strategic anti-smuggling operation and public engagement in its commitment to prevent the unlawful exportation of vital food resources for individual economic gains.

“This urgent imperative fuels the need for a proactive stance to safeguard food availability within our nation and alleviate the detrimental effects of scarcity on citizens.

“Furthermore, to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians and improve access to essential food items, the Nigeria Customs Service will facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the Federal Government,” the statement reads in part.

Backstory

The federal government recently announced its intention to crackdown on food hoarders and those who illegally smuggle food items outside the shores of the country.

According to the government, these actions have contributed heavily to the increase in food items as well as availability of food in some places in the country.

The recent data from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that food inflation in the country stands at 35.41, the highest it has been in decades.

Meanwhile, the president recently announced the release of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains to crash the price of food items, adding that his administration will not resort to food importation.