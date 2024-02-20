Africa is home to over 300 million French speaking people, constituting the largest French-speaking population globally.

With Francophone countries constituting 21 of the continent’s 55 nations, there exists immense potential for trade and cross-border investments.

Despite this potential, prospective investors often encounter barriers such as unfamiliar regulatory systems, cross-border legal disparities, and limited understanding of business environments and communities across markets.

However, momentum is on the rise. The stability of the CFA currency zone, among other factors, is increasingly appealing to foreign entities seeking investment opportunities in Francophone Africa.

In a bid to foster more seamless and mutually beneficial deals between Francophone Africa and the broader business community, Epena Law is proud to announce the inaugural Francophone Africa Business Summit (FABS). The summit is scheduled to hold on February 28th and 29th, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria.

FABS will bring together senior policymakers, investors, legal experts, and business leaders from economic powerhouses such as Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Senegal, and beyond.

The summit aims to facilitate discussions, exchange knowledge, and explore opportunities for collaboration across sectors, including finance, mining, technology, and more.

“As the undisputed nerve center between Africa’s interconnected Francophone and Anglophone economies, Lagos Nigeria offers a strategic location for convening stakeholders from across the region and beyond.” “FABS presents a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between Francophone and Anglophone Africa, paving the way for increased investment, innovation, and economic growth.”

Attendees can expect a dynamic program featuring panel discussions, networking sessions, and exhibitions highlighting investment opportunities in Francophone Africa. Topics of discussion will include regulatory frameworks, investment trends, market insights, and strategies for navigating the unique business landscapes of Francophone nations.

For answers to questions related to the inaugural Francophone Africa Business Summit (FABS), reach out to our team for the following

General Inquiries

Email: info@fabs.africa

Phone: +237 676 66 14 54

Event Registration

Email: registration@fabs.africa

Sponsorship Opportunities & Partnerships

Email: sponsors@fabs.africa

About Epena Law: Epena Law is a leading law firm specializing in cross-border transactions and investment advisory services across Africa. With a deep understanding of both Francophone and Anglophone markets, Epena Law is committed to facilitating sustainable growth and development across the continent.