President Bola Tinubu has called for a thorough and exhaustive examination of the ongoing and heartbreaking boat incidents happening across the country.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tinubu stated that government agencies would be liable for any lapses in regulatory or safety standards and called for the stringent implementation of comprehensive safety measures, along with robust enforcement, in the realm of boating activities across the nation.

With the aim of uncovering the reasons behind these avoidable disasters, the president has directed several government agencies, including those responsible for law enforcement, maritime safety, and transportation safety, to work together closely.

Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the recent boat mishaps in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger and Gurin village, in Fufore LGA of Adamawa.

“The President directs various government agencies, including law enforcement, maritime safety and transportation safety authorities to collaborate closely in identifying the root causes of these unfortunate and preventable disasters.

“President Tinubu underscores his commitment to holding government agencies accountable for any regulatory or safety lapses and further instructs a comprehensive review of safety measures and strict enforcement of existing laws on boating activities in the country,” Ngelale said in the statement.

Expressing his unwavering support, he stood alongside the governments and people of Niger and Adamawa as they organized emergency response teams and mobilized volunteers to provide aid to those impacted by these events.

“The President assures the affected families and communities of the government’s continued support and his commitment to the prevention of such tragic incidents from occurring in the future,” the statement added.

What you should know

A boat, on Monday, capsized in a river in Gurin of Fufore Local Government Area, Adamawa State with many people on board

Similarly, 26 bodies were recovered while 44 are still missing after a boat capsized in a river between the Jebba and Kainji dams in Mokwa Local Government of Niger on Sunday.