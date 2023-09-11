The Federal Government has secured a $163 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfFB) to bolster wheat production within the country.

This disclosure was made by Vice President, Kashim Shettima when he paid a condolence visit to Alhaji Sumalia Mera the Emir of Argungu, and the family of late Sheikh Abubakar Giro in Kebbi on Sunday according to reports from News Agency of Nigeria.

Shettima reiterated the commitment of his principal’s administration to fulfilling all its pledges to Nigerians, particularly in the agricultural sector. He also emphasized the government’s dedication to prioritizing food security.

In his words, “Two million jumbo cashew seedlings are in place and would be planted in the affected states.

“We have obtained a 163 million dollar loan from the African Development Bank to support wheat production. The scheme will be launched on November 10th.

“We need 10,000 hectares of land in Kebbi State. But the scheme would be well executed in Jigawa State with a cultivation of 50,000 hectares of land to boost wheat production.”

VP Shettima’s Condolence duties

Vice President Kashim Shettima’s condolence visit to the family of the late Sheikh Abubakar Giro was on behalf of President Tinubu who was away on official duty building bilateral relationships with economic blocs abroad.

Recall that the renowned Islamic cleric, late Sheikh Giro Argungu passed away on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, after a brief illness.

Late Sheikh Giro had earned immense respect for his contributions to the Islamic religion and his position as a spiritual leader. The late scholar has already been buried with the Islamic rites in his hometown of Argungu.

Shettima, representing President Tinubu, praised the late Sheikh Abubakar Giro’s dedication as a respected scholar and prayed for his eternal peace.

In his words, “I am here on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who called me from India and directed that I should come to Argungu to commiserate with the family of the respected Sheikh, government and people of Kebbi State.”

“Late Sheikh Abubakar Giro was a respected scholar. He worked for God, he didn’t bother about things of the world he lived a humble life.

“May God forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternity.”

Responding to the President’s message, the Emir of Argungu, Sumalia Mera, expressed pride in Sheikh Giro’s achievements, prayed for Nigeria’s unity and progress, and thanked President Tinubu and VP Shettima for their support.

Similarly, Sheikh Bala Lau, representing the Izala sect, extended gratitude to President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their support.

Shettima was received in Kebbi by Governor Dr. Nasir Idris, who accompanied him on the visit to the Emirate. Other members of Shettima’s entourage include the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Sen. Umar Tafida; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari and members of the Kebbi State Executive Council among others.