From the moment Scottish actor Sean Connery first introduced himself as “Bond, James Bond” in the 1962 film Dr. No, the fictional British Secret Service Agent 007 was established as a portrait of human coolness. More than half a century later, the gentleman spy remains the ultimate action hero archetype.

Amaechi Michael Okobi’s overall mien, much like James Bond, is one of sublime confidence. Standing tall at six foot plus, he is athletic, suave, eloquent and charming. But, while 007 is concerned about thwarting megalomaniacs (and seducing enemy agents while at it), Amaechi’s passion is telling brand stories. And, boy, he does it with some style!

With a myriad of voices in the marketplace vying for consumers’ limited attention, savvy marketers understand the need to develop a dialogue with customers and prospects that’s identifiable, engaging and consistent. Through creative storytelling, brands can share their vision with their target audience, inviting an empathetic and transformative experience. Amaechi has honed this skill to perfection.

He started his career at cosmetics powerhouse Revlon Inc. as International Marketing Manager, providing support to about seventeen international subsidiaries and six distributors in advertising, public relations and brand activations. After five and a half years of continuous learning and growth, he joined Global Energy as Business Development Manager, evolving strategies for the sale of multiphase pumps and multiphase flow meters.

The charismatic communicator moved on to Nigerian Breweries Plc. as Brand Manager with responsibility for initiating, planning and executing strategies and programmes geared towards gaining market share for the Gulder Beer brand. He spent three and a half years at telecommunications company Globacom as Senior Manager—Post Paid Events and Sponsorships before joining Diageo (Guinness Nigeria) as a Brand Manager, Johnnie Walker.

From promoting whisky and premium spirits, Amaechi ventured into the financial services sector with Access Bank Plc. as Group Head—Corporate Communications. In just a few years, he changed the face of branding and marketing communication in the Nigerian banking industry, adding the Bond-esque cool factor to the practice. Today, he is the Chief Brand and Communications Officer for Access Corporation. And he has built the brand into one of the most recognizable and admired on the continent and beyond.

As renowned growth and innovation evangelist, Tiffani Bova, noted in her book The Experience Mindset: “The fastest way to get customers to love your brand is to get employees to love their jobs.” Amaechi’s passion for his job is palpable. He embodies the Access Brand in all that he does. And I am not just talking about his towering height, bespoke Savile Row suits, or colourful sock game; his brilliant use of wit and humour to engage and persuade has endeared him to a wide circle within and outside the organisation, thus increasing brand affinity.

Indeed, brands with relatable stories are able to connect with people on an emotional level and move them to action; they are valued higher by customers and investors. Brands with relatable stories are also able to attract and retain employees who understand what they do and why they do it. By living the Brand—that is, clearly communicating the brand essence and core values in word and action—Amaechi is able to inspire the same passion and dedication in staff of the Corporation whom the company refers to as Access Warriors.

Part of his current remit is overseeing the corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives of the Access Corporation. Amaechi has humanized the brand with the choice of impact programmes the group has since taken on. He led the communications and media relations efforts for CACOVID (the Coalition Against COVID-19), a special task force comprising leadership from the Central Bank of Nigeria; Deposit Money Banks and key stakeholders in Nigeria’s private sector, which was established to support Nigeria’s private and public healthcare’s efforts towards alleviating the effects of the pandemic that shook the world to its core.

In a personal capacity, Amaechi supports several charitable causes. One of such is the solarization of the maternity clinic at Makoko, initiated by his dear sister. “This Makoko maternity clinic is more than just a healthcare facility; it’s a sanctuary for expectant mothers and their newborns. In a world where maternal and infant health is paramount, this clinic stands as a beacon of hope, providing essential care amidst extremely challenging circumstances. Adaobi and I went with a team of workers and we spent the day installing solar panels. It was a beautiful day that left us feeling fulfilled,” he said of the experience.

That initial visit and the experience ignited in him a strong desire to do more for the Lagos community, which is built almost entirely on stilts suspended above the Lagoon and home to between 100,000 to 300,000 residents. “I wanted to take Adaobi’s gift of solar power to the next level, as supporting this clinic would not only enhance the lives of mothers and babies but also plant a seed towards the future generations of Makoko. Some weeks later, we made a return trip with mosquito nets, pillows, bed linens, fans, medication and our two sons who made this second visit so much more meaningful with their presence.”

For many, the noise that arises from the flight of success in the rush hour of the rat race of life numbs from the possibility of being content and peaceful outside of these things. Amaechi appreciates the importance of work-life balance and practices selfcare. He values time with family and friends, loves contemporary arts and derives a lot of pleasure from cycling and walking. In his words: “Being a cyclist means freedom. When I’m on my bike, it is the closest I can get to flying; there’s nothing like it! You move much faster than if you are walking or running, but slower than a motorcycle or a car; it is very different point of view of your environment. Aside from when I’m with my family, I’m at my happiest when I’m on my bike.”

Amaechi holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the George Washington University, United States. He is a fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). He has received a number of other recognitions, including ‘Corporate Communications Professional of the Year Award’ at the Corporate Communications Awards, 2017; ‘Most Outstanding Corporate Communications Professional at the 2021 Brandcom Awards; and ‘COVID-19 Response Banker of the Year’ at the 2021 CIBN Annual Bankers’ Dinner. Earlier this year, he was named as one of top 50 practitioners in the coveted GLG PR Power List 2023 for his positive impact on the Nigerian public relations industry.

By Tony Usidamen