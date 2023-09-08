We are pleased to announce a significant addition to our leadership team at Roqqu Europe. Elias Ahonen, an internationally acclaimed industry expert with a proven track record, has joined us as Head of Operations.

The author of the industry textbook Blockland (2021), Ahonen, has over 10 years of global experience in the industry, including founding consulting firm Token Valley in 2017. Ahonen’s appointment will strengthen our capabilities and long-term strategic vision for continued success across the European market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elias to Roqqu. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we expand our presence in Europe and provide exceptional solutions to our valued users,” said Benjamin Onomor, CEO of Roqqu.

Founded in 2019, Roqqu is building the financial future of Africa using blockchain technology. This constantly inspires us to keep improving our services while striving to offer more flexible features on our platform.

“Europe represents a more mature, regulated, and internationally connected market, which comes with new challenges and opportunities.” – Elias Ahonen.

Ahonen holds an MA in International Law, and is writing his Ph.D. thesis on the international legal status of cryptocurrency.

