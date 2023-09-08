The Osun State government has directed the freezing of Iree State Polytechnic’s account following the two-week closure of the institution to ensure peace following the reinstatement of the suspended rector.

This follows the reinstatement of the institution’s suspended rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo, who recently obtained an interim injunction to halt his suspension while the court determines the matter.

The decision to close and freeze the institution’s accounts was communicated in a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole.

Nairametrics learns that the action was taken to ensure peace at the institution following the rector’s return from suspension.

What the statement is saying

The release reads in part,

“This is to inform the general public, particularly members of staff and students of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree to proceed on two (2) two-week break, with immediate effect.

“The immediate break is a necessary action to maintain peace in the Institution consequent upon the forceful return of the suspended Rector, Dr. T.A. Odetayo.

“The general public should also note that School accounts have been frozen with immediate effect and it is imperative that everyone cooperates fully and adheres to these directives.”