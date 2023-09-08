The Elevate Scholarship Program is an initiative of the International News Media Association (INMA), backed by Google News Initiative for early to mid-career news media professionals.

This scholarship aims to expedite the learning journey for news media professionals from underrepresented backgrounds.

In a document seen by Nairametrics, the programme was also birthed as a result of the recognition of the value of diverse perspectives within the industry, encompassing various demographics such as ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation, religion, disabilities, access to higher education, and more, to fortify the future of the news business.

The participants sought are those who are dedicated to advancing the news industry while striving to adopt global best practices.

About the scholarship

Through the Elevate Scholarship initiative, the International News Media Association (INMA) aims to empower emerging talents with a solid foundation in the news industry’s business dynamics.

According to the programme organizers, the goal is not only to propel their careers but also to inject the industry with the necessary talent to confront the complex challenges of today’s business landscape.

The organizers believe that by eliminating barriers to equitable inclusion in news industry training and development, they can break through the glass ceiling that inhibits professionals from underrepresented backgrounds which fosters innovation and secures the future of news media.

Past recipients of the Elevate Scholarship come from all corners of the globe, representing Africa, Asia, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the South Pacific.

Do you qualify?

To be considered for the Elevate Scholarship, you must:

Be actively engaged in or aspire to play a vital role in the business aspects of news media, including subscriptions, data, product development, advertising, and the operational side of newsrooms, which is the primary focus of INMA training

Belong to an underrepresented or disadvantaged group within your country

Be currently employed by a news media company

Hold a position below senior management within your organization

Possess less than 15 years of experience in the news media industry

Be under the age of 45

Aspire to reach a top managerial position within a news media company.

What scholarship recipients receive

As a recipient, you will:

Earn public recognition through official announcements by INMA

Obtain a certification of your scholarship

Enjoy complimentary access to three INMA Master Classes

Receive a one-year complimentary INMA membership, granting you unrestricted access to the association’s worldwide community.

Application

An application can be made personally by an individual or a colleague can be nominated.

Apply here or click here to nominate a colleague.

The deadline to apply is October 6, 2023.