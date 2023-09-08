The Consortium for Advanced Research Training in Africa (CARTA) has disclosed that it spent approximately $3.6 million to train 36 University of Ibadan (UI) personnel in the past 12 years for doctoral training.

This disclosure was made by Dr. Olufunke Fayehun, the University Co-focal person and fellow of CARTA, during the dissemination workshop on a CARTA-funded project, ‘Lived Experiences of Migrating Informal Caregivers’ (LEMIC), held at the Institute of Africa Studies, University of Ibadan on Thursday.

He revealed that

“25 have graduated while 11 fellows are still on their PhD programs at Ibadan or other CARTA partner institutions outside Nigeria”.

Dr. Fayehun emphasized that CARTA aspires for the outcomes of the research it has funded to guide the development and execution of policies and programs that recognize that play the vital role played by caregivers in the context of hospital care in Nigeria.

Dr. Kudus Oluwatoyin Adebayo, a Fellow of CARTA who attended the dissemination workshop, urged the Federal Government, represented by Prof. Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, to address the staff shortage affecting the quality of healthcare delivery in tertiary health institutions.

Dr. Adebayo stressed the importance of the federal government mobilizing funds to support healthcare services in tertiary institutions across the country.

He also highlighted the necessity of including informal caregivers of hospitalized patients, who reside in proximity to Nigerian hospitals, in the healthcare system.

CARTA findings on the role played by caregivers in hospital care

Presenting the study’s findings alongside fellow team members Dr. Mofeyisara Omobowale, Rukayat Usman, Funmilayo Omodara, and Atinuke Olujimi), Dr Adebayo highlighted the predicament of patients’ relatives who are compelled to remain with their ailing loved ones, due to the distant location of healthcare facilities, resulting in substantial commuting costs.

The findings also highlighted that while some individuals wish to be close to their sick family members, many have no alternative but to stay, as hospitals rely on them to perform various tasks and bridge the staffing gaps caused by shortages.

The research team emphasized the importance of these findings for governmental bodies, hospital administrators, the Ministry of Health, and social workers.

They highlighted that informal caregivers grapple with a wide range of challenges, including issues related to health and well-being, facility shortcomings, social and economic difficulties, security and safety worries, interpersonal and attitudinal problems, as well as maintaining hygiene standards.