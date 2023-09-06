The Labour Party has firmly rejected the ruling by the five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani.

This ruling dismissed the party’s petition challenging President Bola Tinubu’s election victory.

In a statement released by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, it was emphasized that the decision failed to deliver justice and did not align with both legal principles and the will of the people.

The party has indicated that it will announce its subsequent course of action after consulting with legal experts and carefully examining the certified true copy of the judgment.

Labour Party’s statement

The statement of the party on the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal reads, “The Labour Party watched with dismay and trepidation the dismissal of petitions by the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani today and we reject the outcome of the judgment in its entirety because justice was not served and it did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.”

“We urge all lovers of democracy to remain focused and hopeful because a new Nigeria is possible.”

Backstory

The judgement of the Labour Party’s six-count petition challenging the victory and declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th Presidential election was read today by Justice Haruna Tsammani.

In it, the tribunal ruled that the Labour Party failed to prove they won the election or the disqualification of the APC candidate.

The tribunal also said the issue of the APC not meeting 25% votes in the FCT was not relevant as the voters in the FCT were not more important than those in the other 36 states of the Federation.

The tribunal also delivered judgement on the petitions from the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and APM all brought against the APC and INEC.