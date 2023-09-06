After taking a short recess, the Presidential Election Petition Court began the reading of the petition of Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

The reading will determine the next ruling of the court.

Peter Obi and the Labour Party are petitioning INEC as well as President Tinubu on the outcome of the election.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court will deliver their judgement on the evidence in the case.

