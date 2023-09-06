Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party has been declared the victor in the Kogi Central Senatorial election held in February by the Kogi State Election Petitions Tribunal.

By extension, the judgement also invalidates the victory of Senator Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Justice K. A. Orjiako, the Chairman of the Tribunal, delivered a unanimous decision on behalf of the three-member panel, exposing that Senator Ohere’s vote tally was artificially increased in nine polling stations within the Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

Continuing, he stated that Natasha’s results saw a reduction in those regions by the Independent National Electoral Commission, and additionally, they chose to exclude the results of three other polling units initially allocated to Natasha within the same local government area.

After a proper correction was made, the court declared Natasha as the winner of the election with 54,074 votes, while Ohere, only had 51,291 votes.

more to come…