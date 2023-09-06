Fobally Art World Africa in association with Fobally Art World Foundation, our nonprofit (NGO) arm, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 2023 Art Competitions in the month of September.

Fobally Art World Foundation is dedicated to nurturing and promoting a community of Professional, talented Artists and African Art through art competitions.

The execution of the two Art Competitions is in three stages, which include the Entry Stage, Audition Stage, and the Grand Finale. The details of the two Art Competitions are as follows:

Lagos State Secondary School Art Competition- themed “Paint your Aspired Lagos” (Art Discovery)

National Undergraduate Art Competition- themed “Paint your Aspired Nation” (Invigoration Series II)

The Audition of the two Art Competitions will be held from 11 – 15 September 2023 from 10 am – 4 pm at Fobally Art Gallery, No 1 Amaechi Crescent, off Petrocam Fuel Station, off Goshen Road, Lekki Phase 1. The Grand finale Competition will commence at Four Points By Sheraton, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos State at 12 noon on the 16 September 2023.

The two Art Competitions are endorsed by the Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. The Lagos State Ministry of Education played a remarkable role in driving the participation of Secondary school Students through the Lagos State Tutor General/Permanent Secretaries of Education Districts 1 -6 to ensure the six (6) Education Districts in Lagos State participate in the Art Competition.

The Art Competitions are co-sponsored by Linkage Assurance Plc, FITC (Financial Institution Training Centre), Bank of Industry, Cadbury, Belony and Company Nigeria Limited, DSTV Nigeria, Nairametrics, Nigerian Bottling Company, and MTN Foundation. The Keynote Speaker for the Event is Dr. Lemmy Omololu, Lemmy is currently the Business Director of EMPRETEC-UNCTAD Nigeria and Africa Regional Trainer for the International Trade Centre (ITC) MLS-SCM programme, an initiative of UN, Geneva. He holds higher degrees in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Ibadan

The Jury for the 2023 Art Competition were painstakingly selected from both the practitioners and the academia to give a balanced judgement to the candidates’ Artworks to select the Best of the Best representation of the theme of the competition both in the context of the comprehension, the artworks submitted during the entry and the live painting during the audition.

The Jury for the Fobally 2023 Art Competition includes the sitting President of Society Artists of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, Prince Kolawole Olojo, The Vice-President of Society Artists of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, Ayoola Omovo, Prof. Kunle Adeyemi, a lecturer at Yaba Technology, Lagos, Dr. Ogunfa of the Department of Arts, University of Lagos and Mr. Tunde Olanipekun.

Meet our Panel of Judges for the Fobally Arts Competition.

Prof. Kunle Adeyemi Ph.D – is a Lagos-based interdisciplinary visual artist, researcher, painter, graphic designer, printmaker, art educator, art writer, lecturer and former Dean of the prestigeous Faculty of Art, Design and Printing, Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos.

Mr. TUNDE OLANIPEKUN – Teacher, Priest, Painter/Printmaker, Curator, Art critic and Founder of Baffles Art Gallery, Lagos, Nigeria. He is consultant to the Lagos State Council for Arts& Culture on Children drawing, painting and Craft competitions and the Christ Redeemer’s Schools Annual Art Children Art Exhibitions.

Dr. Olusola Ogunfuwa, Ph.D. (Painting) researches into the problematics of conflict resolutions in arts and artists, with broader interest in Nigerian painters, both diasporic and non-diasporic. He is a professional painter, graphic designer, printmaker, lover of poetry.

Mrs. Ayoola Oluwaseun Omovo- is a dynamic silhouette painter and part-time visual art instructor at Lycee Francais Louis Pasteur (French School), Lagos, Nigeria. She is presently the Vice Chairman of the Society of Nigerian Artists (S.N.A) Lagos Chapter.

Prince Kolawole Olojo was born into Kosoko Royal family of Lagos. He graduated from the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State, specializing in Painting. The quality of his works speaks for itself: he is a visionary and a perfectionist, very analytical in his expressions, people-oriented and culture-centered.

The competition finale begins 12PM @ Four Points By Sheraton, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, on the 16th September, 2022.

THE COMPETITION OBJECTIVES INCLUDE

To discover great Nigerian young Art Talents for national and global visibility

To encourage the Nigerian youths to envision a nation of their dreams.

To create a healthy communication platform between the Nigerian Youths and the Government

To encourage the youths to be actively involved in nation building and community development planning.

To provide platform for Nigerian Youths to develop and improve their raw Art talent to become a better person to the society at large.

Provide a platform for young students to present their art and talent to a wider range of audience.

To empower young artists to explore the world of Art to promote Nigerian and African culture.

National Undergraduate Art Competition 2023, Award Categories

The winners for the National Undergraduate Art Competition will be awarded the following prizes:

Lagos Secondary School Art Competition 2023, Award Categories:

The winners for the Lagos State Secondary School Competition award prizes are as detailed below:

Event Details:

16th, September, 2023 @12:00 Noon.

Address: Four Point by Sheraton, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Kindly confirm your attendance by calling us on 08149313658 or by writing us at

exhibition@foballyartworldafrica.com

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

Folasade Abiola

Founder/Creative Director

Fobally Art World Africa