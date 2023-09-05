Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo, has officially declared the immediate and indefinite suspension of academic operations.

This announcement was conveyed through a statement by Otunba Mike Aladenika, the institution’s Head of Corporate Affairs.

Aladenika mentioned that this decision was communicated through a memo signed by Mr. Ambrose Odiase, the Acting Registrar of the university.

Nairametrics learns that this comes in the wake of ongoing protests by the university’s students, who have been demonstrating against purported tuition fee hikes for returning students for approximately three days, resulting in the disruption of academic proceedings.

As a consequence of these protests, the Students Union Government was disbanded, despite repeated denials by the school administration regarding any tuition fee increases for returning students.

Why the suspension of academic activities

According to him,

“The suspension of academic activities became necessary following an emergency meeting of the university’s Senate in Ekpoma on Monday to appraise the continued protest by students running into days.

“To prevent a total breakdown of law and order as well as the need to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the university community and its environs, Senate was left with no other choice than to direct an immediate suspension of academic activities.

“To this effect, all students residing in the hostels on campus are to vacate the halls of residence within the next 24 hours.

“This is an indication that no student should be seen in or around the halls of residence of the University by 3.00 p.m. on Tuesday”.

In addition, Aladenika confirmed that the 40th Matriculation Ceremony, initially planned for Tuesday, has been postponed indefinitely.