WAEC releases 2026 WASSCE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.

The examination body announced the release of the results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, and advised candidates to check their results through the WAEC result portal at www.waecdirect.org.

Candidates who have misplaced their result checker details can also generate a new serial number and PIN through the WAEC portal before accessing their results.

Here’s how to check your WAEC result

To check the 2026 WASSCE result online, candidates should visit www.waecdirect.org and enter the required details.

Candidates will need:

Their examination number

Examination year (2026)

Examination type

WAEC serial number

WAEC PIN

Once on the portal:

Enter your examination number

Select the examination year (2026)

Choose the appropriate examination type

Enter your serial number and PIN

Click Submit to view your result

How to generate your WAEC serial number and PIN

WAEC said candidates can recover their serial number and PIN through its official portal.

To generate your serial number and PIN:

Visit www.waec.org

Select the “Serial Number and PIN” option at the top of the page

Choose the appropriate examination year and diet

Enter your examination number and your National Identification Number (NIN) used during WAEC registration

Enter your email address and phone number to receive a One-Time Password (OTP)

Input the OTP to successfully generate your serial number and PIN

Candidates can also download their WAEC ID Card directly to their mobile devices through the portal.

What you should know

The release of the 2026 WASSCE results means school candidates can now access their performance online through the WAEC Direct portal.

The new PIN recovery process allows candidates who have lost their result checker details to retrieve them electronically using the same National Identification Number (NIN) submitted during registration, reducing dependence on physical result-checking vouchers.

The latest release comes a few months after WAEC published the results of the 2026 Computer-Based WASSCE for private candidates in March, when the examination body announced that more than 80% of the results had been processed and released, with candidates directed to the official result portal to check their performance.

It also comes against the backdrop of new efforts by the Federal Government to curb examination malpractice. In January, the government announced a comprehensive set of reforms aimed at eliminating examination malpractice in WAEC and NECO examinations from the 2026 examination cycle, signalling stricter monitoring, enforcement, and integrity measures across public examination processes.

WAEC advised candidates to use only its official websites— www.waec.org for PIN generation and www.waecdirect.org for result checking—to avoid fraudulent platforms and unofficial result-checking services.