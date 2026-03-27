The West African Examinations Council has released the results of the 2026 Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the examination body on Friday, March 27, 2026, with over 80% of results already processed and released.

Candidates who sat for the examination are advised to visit the official result portal to check their performance.

How to check your CB-WASSCE result online

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official WAEC portal at www.waecdirect.org

To access results, candidates will need:

Their examination number

WAEC result checker PIN

Serial number

Once on the portal:

Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number (7-digit centre number + 3-digit candidate number)

Enter your examination year (2026)

Select exam type (Private Candidate Result)

Enter your e-PIN and serial number

Click submit to view your result

How to buy WAEC result checker PIN

Candidates who do not have their PIN can obtain it via the WAEC Request Management System.

To purchase:

Visit https://request.waec.ng

Select Request for Service

Choose Sale of WAEC Direct Result Checker

Enter your details (name, phone number, email)

Proceed to payment

The WAEC result checker PIN costs approximately N4,250.

Candidates can also retrieve their PIN and serial number from the Smart Identity Card used during the examination.

How to check WAEC result via SMS

Candidates can also check their results via SMS using MTN, Glo, or Airtel lines.

Steps:

Type: WAECExamNoPIN*ExamYear

Send to 32327

You will receive your result via SMS shortly after.

If the message fails, candidates are advised to retry.

What you should know

The 2026 CB-WASSCE private candidates result shows that 10,523 candidates registered for the examination, representing an 11.49% increase from 2025, while 10,480 eventually sat for it across 166 centres nationwide.

Out of this number, 8,418 results (80.32%) have been fully processed and released, while 2,062 candidates (19.68%) still have some subjects being processed due to errors, with WAEC working to resolve them.

In terms of performance, 4,598 candidates (43.87%) obtained at least five credits with or without English and Mathematics, while 3,429 candidates (32.72%) secured five credits including both core subjects.