WAEC results: How to check 2026 WASSCE results online

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, officially released the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination results.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, officially released the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination results.

In an updated post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, WAEC stated how candidates can check their performance online.

Announcing the release of the results, the Head of WAEC Nigeria National Office in Lagos, Dr Amos Dangut, said the examination body withheld the results of 167,486 candidates, representing 8.59% of those who sat the 2026 Computer-Based examination.

The figure, however, represents a decline from the 9.7% recorded in 2025.

Dangut said the council withheld the affected results due to various infractions, including the increasing use of mobile phones in examination halls despite the existing ban and organised cheating in some schools, Vanguard reports.

WAEC had announced that candidates can now check their results online after generating or recovering their result checker PIN.

How to recover WAEC serial number, PIN

If you are checking your result for the first time, here is a step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Get your Serial Number and PIN

Before checking your result, a candidate needs an examination number, WAEC serial number and WAEC PIN

If you do not have your Serial Number and PIN, WAEC says you can recover them by following these steps:

Visit WAEC

Click the “Serial Number and PIN” menu at the top of the page.

Select the 2026 examination year and the appropriate diet.

Enter your examination number and your National Identification Number (NIN) used during WAEC registration.

Enter your email address and phone number to receive a One-Time Password (OTP).

Enter the OTP to recover your Serial Number and PIN.

WAEC said candidates can also download their WAEC ID card to their mobile devices through the portal.

How to check the results online

Step 2: Visit the WAEC result portal

Go to waecdirect.org using any internet-enabled phone, tablet or computer.

Step 3: Enter your examination number

Type your 10-digit examination number, which consists of:

Your 7-digit centre number

Your 3-digit candidate number

For example: 4123456789.

Step 4: Select the examination year

Choose 2026.

Step 5: Select the examination type

Select the appropriate examination type for your result.

Step 6: Enter your Serial Number and PIN

Input the Serial Number and PIN you generated or recovered from the WAEC portal.

Step 7: Submit

Click Submit.

Your result will appear on the screen and can be printed or saved for future reference.