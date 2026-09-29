FG releases final approved textbook list for Nigerian schools, adds QR tracking codes

The Federal Ministry of Education has released the final list of textbooks ranked and approved for use in Nigerian schools from 2026 to 2028, introducing unique QR tracking codes to improve the monitoring of instructional materials.

The Federal Ministry of Education has released the final list of textbooks ranked and approved for use in Nigerian schools from 2026 to 2028, introducing unique QR tracking codes to improve the monitoring of instructional materials.

The ministry announced the release in a statement signed by Boriowo Folasade, Director, Press and Public Relations, and published on X on Monday, following the completion of the first phase of the national textbook ranking exercise.

The approved list covers textbooks for Primary 1, Primary 4, Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS 1) and Senior Secondary School 1 (SS 1).

How the new textbook system works

The ministry said each approved textbook now carries a unique Ranking/QR Tracking Code, alongside details including the title, author, publisher and year of publication.

The ministry said the new codes are designed to make it easier to identify and monitor approved textbooks while improving accountability in the selection, procurement and use of instructional materials.

“Each approved title carries a unique Ranking/QR Tracking Code, alongside key details including the title, author(s), publisher and year of publication, to facilitate identification, monitoring and accountability,” the ministry said.

It added that the introduction of the codes would strengthen oversight of approved instructional materials and improve transparency throughout the textbook selection and procurement process.

“The introduction of the Ranking/QR Tracking Code represents an important step towards strengthening the monitoring and control of approved instructional materials and ensuring greater transparency in their selection, procurement and utilisation,” it said.

The exercise was conducted under the guidance and leadership of the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, with the final list approved by the Minister of Education.

Next phase of textbook ranking

The Ministry said the national textbook ranking exercise will continue in phases, with the second phase covering Primary 2, Primary 5, JSS 2 and SS 2.

The same identification and tracking measures will apply to textbooks approved under the second phase.

The ministry explained that the process of generating and assigning unique codes to each ranked textbook contributed to the time required to complete and validate the final lists.

It urged publishers, schools, education authorities, procurement agencies and other stakeholders to consult the official approved list before selecting or procuring textbooks for the affected classes.

It also said the process is intended to improve transparency and accountability in the provision of textbooks across Nigerian schools.

The complete 2026–2028 Ranked and Approved Textbooks, including the Ranking/QR Tracking Code assigned to each approved title, is available through this designated link provided by the ministry.

How the textbook policy has evolved

The latest textbook ranking exercise is part of a broader Federal Government effort to reform how instructional materials are selected, approved and used in Nigerian schools.

Nairametrics reported in January that the government had introduced reforms aimed at reducing the financial burden of textbooks on parents, including a policy requiring standardised textbooks to remain in use for at least three years and encouraging reusable materials that could last between four and six years.

In April, the Federal Government introduced the national textbook ranking system, saying it would complement the existing approval process handled by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

Under the system, approved textbooks undergo a structured ranking process, with only ranked books permitted for use in schools.

The latest release represents the completion of the first phase of that ranking process, covering Primary 1, Primary 4, JSS 1 and SS 1.