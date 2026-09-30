JAMB extends deadline for candidates to accept 2021-2025 admission offers

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended to November 30, 2026, the deadline for candidates with outstanding admission offers from 2021 to 2025 to accept or reject the offers on its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended to November 30, 2026, the deadline for candidates with outstanding admission offers from 2021 to 2025 to accept or reject the offers on its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

JAMB announced the extension in a statement posted on its X handle on Wednesday, urging affected candidates to log into their CAPS accounts and take the necessary action before the deadline.

The extension gives affected candidates additional time to indicate whether they want to accept or reject their outstanding admission offers.

Candidates risk losing outstanding offers

JAMB warned that candidates who fail to accept or reject their outstanding offers by November 30 will lose the offers on its records.

The board said outstanding offers that remain neither accepted nor rejected after the deadline will be reverted to “Not Admitted.”

“After 30 November, outstanding offers that have neither been accepted nor rejected will revert to ‘Not Admitted’ on JAMB’s records,” the board said.

The board also warned that any subsequent request to update an admission that has reverted to “Not Admitted” will attract the applicable penalty fee.

It urged candidates not to wait until the last minute and advised them to check their CAPS accounts to confirm the status of their admission offers.

Earlier deadlines

The latest extension comes following an earlier deadline of September 30, 2026, announced by JAMB on August 29 for candidates with outstanding admission offers from 2021 to date.

JAMB had initially set August 31 as the deadline for affected candidates to accept or reject their outstanding offers before extending it to September 30.

In its August announcement, the board said candidates who accepted their offers would be able to proceed to print and obtain their admission letters, while those who rejected them would have their dashboards reverted to “Not Admitted”.

JAMB also said candidates who were no longer in the institution where the previous admission was offered or were currently in a different programme could accept the outstanding admission and subsequently apply for the appropriate correction or deletion, where applicable.

The board further stated that candidates offered admission in the 2026 admission exercise but who still had previous admission offers pending could reject the earlier offers without affecting their 2026 admission.

CAPS access restored

The latest extension comes as JAMB continues efforts to resolve issues around its admission processing platform and ensure candidates can complete pending admission processes.

Nairametrics reported on September 28 that JAMB had restored full access to CAPS after a temporary disruption caused by technical challenges with its hosting arrangements.

The board subsequently urged tertiary institutions to accelerate their 2026/2027 admission processes and advised candidates to promptly accept admission offers made to them.

JAMB had announced the temporary shutdown of CAPS on September 24, citing technical challenges with its hosting arrangements. The platform is used by tertiary institutions to process admission recommendations and allows candidates to monitor their admission status and accept or reject offers.