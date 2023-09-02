The Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) and Canada’s Tech Network (CTN) report has highlighted some of Canada’s most attractive cities for top tech talent globally.

In the report seen by Nairametrics, the ranking features two cities in Ontario (ON) and one in Quebec (QUE). Leading the list is Mississauga in Ontario, followed by Montreal in Quebec and Waterloo in Ontario.

Here is what makes each of these cities an attractive tech hub for newcomers:

Mississauga

Mississauga boasts a rich landscape of almost 1,000 companies solely within the information technology (IT) sector.

Positioned within North America’s second-largest information and communication technology (ICT) cluster, the region encompasses over 300,000 tech professionals.

Mississauga serves as the operational hub for globally renowned IT giants like Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, HP, and Cognizant. Amplifying tech innovation, local governmental initiatives such as the Mississauga Innovation and Technology Acceleration Program (MITAP) play a pivotal role.

The city is also fostering the growth of numerous tech enterprises, including SOTI, Guidewire Software, HCL Technologies, and Infosys. With a population growth projection foreseeing nearly a million residents in Mississauga by 2051, reflecting a 33% surge since 2016, the city has positioned itself to attract more tech immigrants.

Montreal

The city of Montreal stands as a cornerstone of Canada’s thriving tech landscape, experiencing an impressive growth of approximately 31% from 2015 to 2020.

Emerging as the second-largest tech market in the nation, Montreal holds a prominent status as a key centre for artificial intelligence (AI) and IT, drawing global giants like Google, Microsoft, Meta, Samsung, and Intel to establish their operations there.

Montreal also serves as the headquarters for over 200 game development studios, housing prominent names such as Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, and WB Games in Canada.

In terms of fostering tech excellence, the city has proven to be a fertile ground for successful tech enterprises, with notable companies like CGI, Hopper, Element AI, Imagia, and Nuvei emerging from its ecosystem.

Moreover, Montreal hosts significant startup-oriented events such as Startupfest and MTL Connect: Montreal Digital Week.

From an academic standpoint, Quebec provides robust educational support to the tech sector, boasting an enrollment of nearly 18,000 students in tech programs across the city.

Waterloo

Waterloo is a thriving tech hub housing over 1,570 tech-related enterprises, including prominent industry players like BlackBerry and D2L Waterloo secures a position within the top 20 global start-up ecosystems.

The city also enjoys substantial academic influence from institutions like the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University, and Conestoga College, playing a pivotal role in nurturing and cultivating local tech talent.

Complementing this, Waterloo’s high quality of life acts as a magnet for attracting and retaining top-notch professionals, contributing to the city’s ICT start-up survival rate that nearly doubles the global industry average.

Furthermore, Waterloo remains a focal point for noteworthy venture capital investments, further underscoring its reputation as a burgeoning Canadian tech centre.

Canada’s Tech Talent Strategy

The Government of Canada has been promoting its tech talent strategy to further advance Canada’s strides in evolving into a “leader in global tech talent recruitment”.

The initiative includes:

Establishing an Innovation Stream within the International Mobility Program (IMP)

Showcasing Canada as an appealing haven for digital nomads

Enhancing labour mobility across North America by introducing an efficient work permit process for H-1B speciality occupation visa holders in the US (to facilitate their transition to Canada)

Elevating current programs tailored for professionals in high-skill tech roles

Find out more here about Canada’s Tech Talent Strategy to attract global talent.