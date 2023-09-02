Following the recall of Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, President Bola Tinubu has instructed the recall of all of Nigeria’s Ambassador both career and non-career Ambassadors back to Nigeria according to reports from the Vanguard.

The order was conveyed via a statement from the Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim Abdulkadir on Saturday.



The statement reads,

“Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian ambassador to the UK, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has clarified that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“Ambassadors as representatives of the country serve at the behest of the President and it’s his prerogative to send or recall them from any country.”

Backstory

Recall that on the 31st of August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb Yusuf Tuggar through a letter reportedly recalled Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Sarafa Ishola, and ordered him to proceed on leave and return to Nigeria within 60 days.

By this action, the President through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will now have to appoint a new set of Ambassadors to the country’s consulates across all countries with Nigeria having diplomatic relations.

Ambassadors in Nigeria are classified into career and non-career ambassadors. Former President Buhari last appointed Ambassadors in 2021 when he inaugurated 96 ambassadors of which 43 were career and 53 were non-career ambassadors.