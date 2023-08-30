The House of Representatives Ad hoc committee investigating non-remittance to the National Housing Fund (NHF) and utilization of the funds from 2011 has summoned concerned Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of 54 insurance companies.

This is to explain the reason for over N267 billion unremitted workers’ investment in NHF only for the year 2019. Rep. Dachung Bagos, the Chairman of the committee issued the summon following their failure to appear before the committee in Abuja on Tuesday to explain the unremitted fund. According to him, for 2019 alone the 54 insurance companies did not remit N267 billion.

He said the insurance companies should come and explain why they are still owing over N267 billion of workers’ investment to NHF in 2019. ‘

He said the National Insurance Commission (NICON) must show proof of insurance companies who were in default of remitting workers’ investments to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

Proof of remittance

The Rep member asked the insurance companies to come along with all the amount they had remitted to FMBN, adding that they should also provide evidence of sanctions to those who had defaulted.

“They need to tell us where the money is. This figure does not include 2020 to 2023. We have the law but we are not working with the law rather we complain on a daily basis, ” he said.

Dachung said the 10th House of Representatives will address the issue, adding that all the concerned CEOs must appear by Sept. 5.

Contributing, Rep. Kama Nkemkanma (LP-Ebonyi), a member of the committee said: “What we are talking about here involves billions of unremitted money, I will want us to be more serious.”

He called on the CEOs of insurance companies to appear rather than send their subordinates, saying that there was a need to get to the bottom of the problem. Rep. Timilehin Adelegbe (APC-Ondo), also a member of the committee said the issue of non-remittance of workers’ NHF contributions was not something to joke with.

He added that for any outstanding unremitted funds, the CEOs should be held responsible and if they fail by the next hearing, the Committee would publish their names.