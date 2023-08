The recently deposed Gabon President who is under house arrest has appeared in a video calling on his friends to “make noise”.

The short video clip showed Bongo seated in a chair with a bookshelf in the background, calling on “friends” of Gabon “all over the world” to make noise”.

In the clip, which was shown on Al Jazeera, President Bongo also revealed that he was at his residence and that his son and wife were being held in different places.

More details to follow…