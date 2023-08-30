Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, has affirmed that Governor Alex Otti possesses the necessary attributes to surpass the governance achievements of the late Michael Okpara in Abia State.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the 32nd Abia Day celebration, Ezekwesili praised Okpara’s transformative era and expressed her belief in Otti’s ability to build upon that foundation.

Addressing the audience in Umuahia, she emphasized the existing opportunities within the state, stressing the crucial need for a conducive business environment and government policies centred on human capacity development.

Drawing attention to the Ariaria market as an example, she highlighted the potential for technological empowerment to elevate local industries.

Ezekwesili called attention to the untapped talents in Abia, suggesting that enhanced skills and favourable policies could elevate the state’s economic prospects.

Drawing a parallel with China’s impressive economic growth, she attributed Nigeria’s challenges to leadership issues, asserting that improved leadership would herald progress in various aspects.

The former minister said sound government policies that have roots in human capacity development “will turn the fortunes of Abia around within the shortest possible period”.

“Think of when this commercial city of Ariaria market where young men and women produce in large quantity all sorts of footwear, clothes, cotton, blinds and several other items, are given adequate attention by the government by providing them with technological tools to aid production,” Ezekwesili said.

“Some of these items are produced manually, yet one cannot differentiate them from the foreign ones. Abia abounds in talented people whose skills need to be enhanced.

“China was nowhere in the last 40 years, but the country now has a strong economic base that is competing favourably with that of America.

“The problem in Nigeria is a leadership problem and will only be solved by the leaders. Once there is an improvement in the leadership style of the country, every other thing will follow.

“Abia had produced great men. Late Dr Michael Okpara is from Abia state and did well in transforming the state into a viable economic base. I believe Alex Otti has all it takes to beat his records.”

Referring to the legacy of Michael Okpara, Ezekwesili expressed her conviction that Alex Otti is capable of exceeding his achievements.

The former minister concluded by urging southeast governors to confront regional security concerns, citing its significance in fostering growth and development.