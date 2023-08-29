The Board of Directors at Zenith Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Dr. Juliet Ehimuan as Non-Executive Director of the bank.

This was disclosed in a corporate action filed with the Nigerian Exchange and obtained by Nairametrics.

Here’s an excerpt from the official statement which was signed by Company Secretary, Michael Osilama Otu:

“The Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Juliet Ehimuan as a Non-Executive Director of the Bank effective August 29, 2023.

Accordingly, this has been confirmed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).”

Profile of Dr Juliet Ehimuan

Dr. Juliet Ehimuan is the Founder and CEO of Beyond Limits and the immediate past Director of Google West Africa. She was named by Forbes as one of the top 20 power women in Africa.

In addition, the London Business School reorganized her as one of 30 people changing the world, and as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD). She was also featured in the BBC Africa Power Women series, and on CNN Innovate Africa.

With over 25 years of experience primarily in Technology, Oil & Gas, and New Media industries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; Juliet is a leading voice on Innovation, Transformation, and Leadership.

During her remarkable 12-year tenure at Google, Juliet played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s presence in Nigeria and the wider West Africa region.

She holds board positions across multiple industries including Finance, FMCG, Oil and gas, Education, and social enterprises.

She is a published Author, Executive Coach, and a member of the Forbes Coaches’ Council.