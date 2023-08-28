On today’s episode of Business Half Hour with Nairametrics on Classic FM, we had the privilege of hosting the CEO of Awabah, Mr. Tunji Andrews, who introduced Awabah’s groundbreaking mission, which is creating accessible insurance for everyday Nigerians.

Awabah is fundamentally transforming insurance dynamics by presenting a comprehensive bundle covering health, life, property, and more, all available at an affordable rate of 2000 Naira. This initiative streamlines processes, ensures transparency, and converts insurance from a luxury into an affordable necessity.

The initiative’s core focus is the financial security of average Nigerians, assuring their well-being and securing their future prospects. Awabah’s innovative strategy is reshaping the insurance landscape by delivering essential coverage to all, eliminating the usual high costs and confusing terms.

For further insights, watch the video below: