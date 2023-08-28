Nigerian governors emphasized the urgent need for effective leadership and development initiatives during a three-day retreat held in Kigali, Ewanda for the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in collaboration with UNDP.

The three-day event, themed “Re-imagining leadership in a fast-changing world,” was attended by 19 governors.

Nairametrics learned that the governors participated in sessions covering Rwanda’s successful investment environment, advancements in digital technology, urban planning, and socio-economic transformation. The retreat culminated in a private dialogue with President Kagame.

The retreat sought to equip incoming governors with fresh approaches to addressing development challenges within their states, building on Rwanda’s transformational example.

The governors recognized that Nigeria was grappling with a significant trust deficit and stressed the importance of engaging in dialogues to address this issue comprehensively. Additionally, they expressed their readiness to learn from Rwanda’s post-war development initiatives, considering it a crucial lesson.

The rationale for the retreat

As explained by Asishana Okauru, Director General of NGF, the retreat aimed to promote transformative leadership and foster open and honest dialogues on these pressing issues.

UNDP’s Resident Representative in Nigeria, Mohamed Yahya, highlighted the retreat’s potential to reshape Nigeria’s leadership for sustainable nationwide development.

The communique noted that effective leadership was in high demand across Africa, given recent political challenges and socio-economic crises that hinder progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The retreat also focused on learning through dialogue and observation, exploring leadership concepts and practical experiences.

It provided insights into Rwanda’s transformation as an investment destination through visits and interactions with the innovation hub.

It also highlighted the NGF’s role as a crucial link between government, development partners, and private organizations, facilitating cooperation between Nigeria’s 36 states.

Issues addressed

The retreat’s official communique, signed by NGF’s Director of Media, Abdul-Razaque-Bello Barkindo, alongside Christabel Chanda-Ginsberg and Michelle Mendi Muita from UNDP, identified Nigeria’s challenges as interconnected and complex.

The statement outlined issues such as a trust deficit, heavy reliance on oil exports, unemployment, a growing youth population, rising insecurity, separatist movements, and widespread poverty.

Matthias Z. Naab, Director of the UNDP Regional Service Centre for Africa, therefore emphasized the urgency of adaptability in leadership and the ability to transform challenges into growth opportunities.

He said,

“Adaptability in leadership has never been so urgent, globally and in Africa. Adaptive leaders possess the unique ability to not only acknowledge the challenges that come their way but to also harness them as opportunities for growth and innovation.”

What the governors said

The governors represented highlighted the impact of the forum.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, for instance, remarked on the valuable insights from Rwandan President Paul Kagame on managing diversity in a complex and fragmented world.

The deputy chairman of NGF, Seyi Makinde, said,

“It has been an engaging retreat. I am glad a significant number of governors are here to be part of it so that, together, we can use the knowledge acquired.”

Makinde further said,

“Our discussions have equipped us with adaptive leadership strategies and pathways to effective governance and nationwide sustainable development.”