The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) collaborated with the Sokoto State Government to provide training to educate educators on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases and referral pathways that hinder women and girls, particularly in terms of education and healthcare access.

Hajiya Habiba Ahmad, the Director of Women in the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs in the state, shared this information in Sokoto.

Nairametrics learns that participants were selected from secondary schools under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Sokoto State Female Education Board, with a focus on GBV Management and Referral Pathways training.

The aim was to address the issue of discriminatory behaviour against females within societal norms, according to Hajiya Habiba Ahmad, and to shed light on the harmful consequences of these actions.

Mrs Gloria Eneuze, the UNFPA Programme Officer in Sokoto State, further elaborated that the training aimed to mobilize community groups to protect female students from GBV.

About the training

The trained individuals include Guidance and Counselling officers from specific schools. These officers are expected to serve as GBV desk officers who will raise awareness among students and colleagues about GBV.

The training also extended to 300 educators including Islamic scholars serving as Jummu’at Mosque Imams and commercial motorcyclists.

These participants were chosen from the six local government areas covered by the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative project.

They were trained on how to handle and refer Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases to hospitals.

Eneuze emphasized that the effort was to curb the challenge of discriminatory behaviour against females in social norms to ensure a better suitable society.

In all, Eneuze expressed satisfaction with the positive outcomes resulting from the collaborative endeavours.