Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) on Saturday expanded its “Cash for Trash’’ initiative to Surulere area of the State as a way of reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability.

This was stated at a two-in-one event which also witnessed the commissioning of the LASEPA Surulere Zonal Office.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of The Environment, Office of Environmental Services, Dr Tajudeen Gaji said that the “Cash4Trash” initiative is poised to usher in a transformative era for Lagos through the implementation of the Circular Economy and Waste-to-Value Model.

Creating healthier and cleaner Lagos environs

Nairametrics reports that Dr Gaji urged the inhabitants of Coker-Aguda and Surulere to recognize the collective power they possess in shaping a safer and more prosperous future.

He emphasized that by adopting environmentally-friendly behaviors such as proper waste disposal, reducing single-use plastics, water conservation, and encouraging eco-friendly practices, they can contribute to a Cleaner Lagos.

Dr. Gaji also noted that under the administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, efforts are underway to collaborate with private sector partners to reward residents for embracing these practices and offer social support to the most vulnerable citizens.

He also highlighted the potential for micro, small, and medium-scale businesses in Lagos to benefit from resource efficiency and recycling.

He encouraged collaborative initiatives for upcycling and converting waste into valuable resources, which would not only bolster local businesses but also promote sustainable practices.

In line with this, the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, explained the multifaceted approach employed by the agency for environmental protection.

She elaborated on the “Trash for Cash” initiative’s goal to combat improper disposal of single-use plastics and prevent pollution.

She emphasized LASEPA’s commitment to enforcing environmental protection laws and policies, including measures against those who discharge waste into open gutters.

The commissioning of LASEPA’s 20th zonal office was highlighted by Fasawe as part of the agency’s 2023 Vision.

This state-of-the-art Surulere Zonal Office is designed to enhance responsiveness to environmental concerns in the region.

Fasawe also emphasized LASEPA’s role in education and advocacy for environmental sustainability, particularly targeting school pupils through initiatives like the “Trash for Cash” program.

Kenise Hill from the US Consulate-General in Lagos applauded LASEPA’s efforts in waste management and pollution reduction.

Hill praised the agency’s model, stating that it holds the potential to be adopted nationally due to its positive impact on public health and the environment.

Additionally, Mr. Segun Ogunleye, the General Manager of Marketing at Seven-Up Bottling Company, revealed the company’s collaboration with LASEPA to combat plastic pollution and promote sustainable growth through recycling initiatives.

In his words,

“Lagos, a vibrant African city, is taking proactive steps to address plastic pollution, and this partnership aims to reduce plastic waste while showcasing its potential for economic growth.

The joint effort reflects the commitment to sustainability and environmental protection, setting an example for other industries and promoting responsible plastic usage.

The focus is on reducing plastic waste and fostering an environmentally conscious society”.

As a component of the “Trash For Cash” initiative, various events took place, including complimentary eye examinations and health assessments provided by the Lagos State Health Management Authority (LASHMA).

Additionally, there was a distribution of environmentally-friendly items, cash rewards, food provisions, and cowry cards.