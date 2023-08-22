YouTube says it is increasing its working partnerships with the music industry as it recorded over 1.7 billion views for videos related to artificial intelligence(AI) tools in 2023.

This is because creators are making use of technological advancement to boost their creative process.

The Google-owned platform made this known via a recent report on generative artificial intelligence and its transformative potential within the music industry.

In the report, YouTube emphasized that generative AI is now seamlessly woven into everyday living, enhancing tasks from information retrieval to fostering creativity and boosting productivity.

The Chief Executive Officer, of YouTube, Neal Mohan stated, “YouTube creators in particular have embraced AI to streamline and boost their creative processes. In 2023 alone, there have been more than 1.7 billion views of videos related to AI tools on YouTube.“

As generative AI continues to push the boundaries of creativity, YouTube says it is actively collaborating with partners across the music industry to harness the evolving field. The overarching goal is to empower creativity while ensuring responsible innovation.

“To that end, we are addressing this opportunity head-on. Today, we’re introducing YouTube’s Music AI Incubator. The incubator will help inform YouTube’s approach as we work with some of music’s most innovative artists, songwriters, and producers across the industry, across a diverse range of cultures, genres, and experiences.

“To kick off the program, we’re working with Universal Music Group – a leader in the space – and their incredible roster of talent,” Neal continues.

The Chairman and CEO, of Universal Music Group, Lucian Grainge said, “Our enduring faith in human creativity is the bedrock of Universal Music Group’s collaboration with YouTube on the future of AI.”

According to Mohan, these collaborations promise to yield insights into the realm of generative AI experiments and research currently underway on the YouTube platform.

Yet, YouTube remains acutely aware of the limitless potential of generative AI, and this awareness underscores the need for a judicious approach that aligns seamlessly with the expansive world of creative expression.