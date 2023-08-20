Chairman of Heirs Holding, Tony Elumelu has said that he did not become one of the country’s foremost entrepreneurs because of his wealthy family background.

In a tweet on a Sunday, Elumelu shared insights into his life journey and the principles that have shaped his path to becoming one of the major players in the business space.

He highlighted three key factors that have played a pivotal role in his remarkable success: hard work, discipline, and sacrifice.

Elumelu’s message resonated with aspiring individuals, reminding them that striving for excellence and embracing these principles can lead to achieving their dreams.

“I didn’t become the Chairman of UBA Group and Transcorp Group because I had wealthy parents or I went to the best schools, or because I was the most intelligent in my state or country. Your circumstances today must not define your future.”

Yesterday, I spoke to a group of brilliant teens at the @RCCGWorldWide TEAP Zone Teens Career Conference. I told my story as Tony Elumelu, the business man and the father. I have learnt a lot of life lessons on this journey, and I shared with the teens – hoping to inspire them… pic.twitter.com/bDOYcpKXr0 — Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (@TonyOElumelu) August 20, 2023

“Embrace hard work, discipline, and sacrifice,” he urged. “I realized growing up that the way to get to the top is to go the extra mile. Tell yourself that there is no other way to get there if you don’t work hard. Have the discipline to say no to things that don’t serve you, and sacrifice now for future rewards. If you work hard and are disciplined, you will get what you desire in life.”

Elumelu also shared personal advice he gave to his first daughter, Oge, who recently earned her degree from the London School of Economics.

He emphasized the importance of staying true to oneself, even in a world filled with distractions and external influences. “Be yourself,” he advised.

“Don’t go against your values because you want to be perceived as ‘sociable.’ Anyone who doesn’t accept you the way you are should leave.”

Relationships between parents and children: Have a healthy relationship with your parents – Parents correct, they nurture, they teach in different ways and styles – all done out of love and most importantly, to help create a better society for all. To parents, be flexible.… pic.twitter.com/WCyHsEc3zE — Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (@TonyOElumelu) August 20, 2023

Additionally, he cautioned about the pitfalls of social media, reminding young individuals not to be swayed by the often misleading portrayals they encounter online. Elumelu stressed the critical role of discipline in navigating life’s journey successfully.

In his closing remarks, Elumelu offered guidance to parents on creating a nurturing environment that encourages their children to express themselves freely and fosters a healthy learning atmosphere.

Backstory

Tony Elumelu is a renowned Nigerian entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist.

He is the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, a conglomerate with interests in various sectors, including finance, energy, and hospitality. Elumelu is widely recognized for his advocacy of Africapitalism, a philosophy that promotes long-term investments in key sectors of Africa’s economy to drive sustainable development on the continent.

Through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, he has provided substantial support and mentorship to thousands of African entrepreneurs, empowering them to create businesses that contribute to economic growth and job creation across the continent.

His leadership and contributions have had a profound impact on the African business landscape, inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs and fostering economic development across the continent.