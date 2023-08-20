The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said it has recovered hard drugs worth N4.8 billion from a warehouse in Lagos.

The agency’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this on Sunday, said that the warehouse is tucked in the popular International Trade Fair Complex, Alaba, Ojo area of Lagos.

He added that NDLEA operatives raided the warehouse owned by a wanted billionaire drug baron on Saturday, Aug. 19.

He stated that the raid yielded 1.4 million pills of tramadol (225mg), weighing 826kg, and 3.2 million pills of codeine with a gross weight of 3,360kg.

Babafemi stated that 2,841 cartons of codeine syrup containing 28,410 litres of the substance in 284,100 bottles were also recovered from the warehouse.

CSO arrested

Babafemi stated also that during the operation that lasted hours, a suspect, Paulinus Ojukwu, the Chief Security Officer to the wanted drug baron was arrested and was assisting in the ongoing investigation.

“They wanted a drug baron and operator of the warehouse parades himself as an automobile spare parts dealer. The latest drug warehouse bust is coming on the heels of the arrest of a drug baroness, Faith Nwankwo who was nabbed on Wednesday, Aug. 9 with 2.8 million pills of `tramaking’.

“Tramaking’ is a brand of tramadol in 225mg and 250mg. Some of the drugs were recovered from Faith’s residence at House 6, C close, 3rd Avenue, FESTAC Town area of Lagos. Others were recovered from her warehouse located at Plot 3432 Sola Akinsola Street, Divine Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos,’’ Babafemi stated.

$20 million intercepted

Meanwhile, the NDLEA disclosed that its officers on Friday, August 18, intercepted a sum of $20 million suspected to be counterfeit during a stop and search operation along Abaji – Lokoja road, within the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the agency, the suspected fake money was recovered from a bus coming from Lagos to Abuja, while the 53-year-old driver of the vehicle, Onyebuchi Nlededin was arrested.