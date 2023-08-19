The Nigerian Government in its plan to tackle illegal mining operations in Nigeria announced a partnership between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to combat illegal mining activities in Ekiti, Oyo, and Osun States.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Friday in Abuja, after both committed Ibadan, when the Acting Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Ibadan, ACE I Halima Rufa’u, paid a courtesy visit to the Oyo/Osun States Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba.

Illegal Mining

The EFCC Zonal Commander, Rufa’u revealed the threat caused by illegal solid mineral operators in the zone posed to national economic growth, adding:

“I am glad to be here today on this familiarization visit but more importantly; this visit offers an opportunity to deliberate on how best to tackle the menace of illegal mining in Oyo, Osun, and Ekiti States.”

“It saddens me to see that our natural resources that should have been used to develop our country, build good health facilities, alleviate poverty, improve our educational system, etc. are being mismanaged by unscrupulous individuals for their gains.”

“But the EFCC is undeterred by the antics of corrupt individuals who are benefiting from the illegal mining operations and will ensure that extant laws against illegal miners are enforced,”

The EFCC Chief also called for robust collaboration and synergy between the EFCC and the NCS, as the Customs Boss, Jaiyeoba commended her for the critical roles the EFCC is playing to combat illegal mining activities and cybercrime in the state.

“This visit is coming at the right time when there is an increase in illegal mining activities in the state.”

“But I can assure you that the fight will be won given the fact that both Organisations are willing and ready to partner against the illegal activities,” the comptroller said.

Growing threats

Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the FG revealed that the activities of illegal artisanal miners in Nigeria’s mining industry are responsible for huge revenue losses.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Mary Ogbe, declared during the inauguration of the new National Executive Council of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Abuja.

She added that some members of the National Executive Council of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) prefer to indulge in illegal mining activities, instead of being partners in progress to develop the sector.

She also expressed concern over local industries that depend on imported minerals, as their raw materials, despite availability in Nigeria, as some minerals were exported raw to Asian and European countries at ridiculous prices without value.

Dr Ogbe noted that such practice has added to the unemployment rate in the country, and hindered development, she said: