UNICEF has called upon governments at various levels within the nation to give priority to certain measures as a means of tackling certain health issues.

Dr. Lu Wei Pearson, the Associate Director of Maternal and Newborn Child Health at UNICEF, made this appeal during a two-day visit to adolescent health programming centers in Lagos.

Nairametrics reports that the centres visited included Tolu Community in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, Hello Lagos Adolescent and Youth Friendly Centre at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Others were the Iwaya Primary Health Centre Yaba, Lagos Mainland LGA and Atan Street Empire Agege Motor Road.

Health sector gaps in Nigeria

Pearson laments the gaps in the health sector saying,

“Nigeria possesses abundant resources, both in minerals and human capabilities, yet the nation lags significantly in terms of human development.”

“Nigeria has one of the highest rates of child mortality, maternal mortality, malnutrition and other health issues”.

“Young people and the social media influencers need to speak up to change the narrative and hold government at all levels accountable and health institutions”.

Advocating for more health information for young people

Adding her perspective, Dr. Victoria Isiramen, a Health Specialist at UNICEF Nigeria, highlighted the importance of consistently involving young individuals in discussions concerning pertinent health matters that directly impact them.

Isiramen, specializing in HIV, underscored that beyond sexual reproductive health, young people are grappling with a range of additional concerns that require attention. She said,

“Sometimes when we sit down in conferences and talk about young people, what do they need? What should we do for them?.

“Most of the time when we talk about young people, we usually refer to sexual reproductive health which is very important but it is not comprehensive enough.

“Mental health, peer pressure, poor parental supports, financial pressure for girls, stressful environment among others also affect young people, going by what we have encountered with some of them we talked to.

“That is why these centres supported by UNICEF are helping to engage young people and give them information on health services ”.

Creation of more PHC

Furthermore, Dr. Ijeoma Agbo, a Health Specialist at UNICEF Nigeria, conveyed that the organization’s visit to the Iwaya Health Centre in Yaba was aimed at evaluating the services offered to children and women.

Agbo emphasized the importance of establishing operational Primary Health Centers (PHCs) within local Wards to expand the availability of health services.

“Primary health centres are very important because they are the starting point of health care at the grassroots and we are here to see what the government has been doing with the support from UNICEF.

“UNICEF has been at the forefront advocating to government to have functional PHCs in terms of services being provided”.

Similarly, Dr. Egemba Chinonso, a social media influencer known as Aproko Doctor,’ praised UNICEF for actively involving young individuals in their initiatives.

He also emphasized the significance of providing adolescents with a platform to express their thoughts on health-related matters.

“This is a very good initiative from UNICEF to educate young people on topical health issues that would be of benefit to them.

“From the culture aspect, it looks like adolescents don’t have a voice but programmes like these give them the platform to talk about what affects them,” he said .

Likewise, Bamike Olawumi, a reality TV personality commonly referred to as Bambam, expressed that the visit had granted young individuals the chance to receive education on overall reproductive health and well-being.

Olawumi advocated for increased efforts in raising awareness and proposing solutions to the issues impacting the youth in the nation.