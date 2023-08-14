Nollywood, the second fastest-growing movie industry in the world with a net worth of $6.4 billion, has reached new heights of success.

This thriving film industry has provided a platform for talented filmmakers and directors like Jade Osiberu and Kemi Adetiba to showcase their creative talent.

Both female filmmakers and producers have carved out their niches in the industry, each with their unique thematic perspectives.

Their acclaimed works have earned them widespread recognition and significance as some of the industry’s influencers.

In this article, Nairametrics examines their impact on the industry and how their movies have performed over time and analyze their financial contribution and success to determine who holds the position of Nollywood’s queen as highest grossing female producer/director.

Jade Osiberu

Jade Osiberu, a 37-year-old filmmaker and proprietor of Greoh Studios, is emerging as one of Nollywood’s highly recognized film producers/directors.

With a portfolio spanning a spectrum of genres – from heartwarming romantic comedies like “Isoken” to gripping blockbusters such as “Gangs of Lagos” – Jade has etched her name indelibly in the annals of the industry.

Her directorial debut, the 2016 hit “Isoken,” a delightful blend of romance and drama delving into cultural norms and societal pressures, catapulted her to stardom, introducing and cementing her filmmaking abilities and as one to watch in Nollywood circles.

Going Beyond Acclaim: Jade’s film ventures continue to make sizable imprints on the Nigerian Box Office, thereby underscoring her craftsmanship capabilities.

Over time, Jade’s films have sold millions of Naira, with her most recent big score debuting at the number one position on Amazon’s Top 10 trending movies in 30 countries within 24 hours of release and won the best movie in West Africa at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award (AMVCA) in May 2023.

However, we are yet to get confirmation of the total gross earning of the movie.

Furthermore, our review of Jade’s Box Office earnings from her other films totalled a whopping N722.42 million with the breakdown below;

Box Office Earnings

Isoken – 2017 – N93.63 million

Sugar Rush – 2018 – N287.05 million

Brotherhood 2022 – N250 million

Ayinla 2022 – N91.47 million

Kemi Adetiba

At 43, Kemi Adetiba’s achievement in Nollywood comes a long way as a Music Video producer/director to the Big Screen as an acclaimed filmmaker in the Nollywood circle.

She has carved her niche within Nollywood’s landscape, showcasing her remarkable dossier as a music video icon and now as a film director and producer.

Her journey to prominence started as a music video director, showcasing her talent behind the camera by directing music videos for some of Nigeria’s most prominent music industry leaders, which include Tiwa Savage, Olamide, and Waje.

Kemi made her film directorial debut in 2008 with the movie “Across a Bloodied Ocean”, which was released in the United States of America.

Though not much is known about the movie in the Nigerian film circle, her breakthrough film in Nollywood arrived in 2016 with the success of “The Wedding Party,” a romantic comedy that thrust her into the limelight in Nollywood.

She followed up on her breakthrough movie, with another Nollywood success “King of Boys”, which showed in cinemas across the country.

The success of “King of Boys’ brought her a new partnership with the global film streaming platform Netflix.

The result of this partnership was the release of the 7-part mini-series “King of Boys 2” which debuted as the Number 1 on Netflix Nigeria’s top 10 movies on Netflix.

Though we are unable to ascertain Kemi’s earnings from the “King of Boys 2”, her first two Nollywood films have garnered Box Office earnings of about N698 million in total with the breakdown below

Box Office Earnings:

The Wedding Party 2016 – N453 million

King of Boys 2018 – N245 million

How do they compare?

While both directors have etched their names in the box office record books, Jade Osiberu’s films seem to have a slight edge in terms of consistent performance.

The cumulative box office numbers from Osiberu’s projects, despite not being divulged in full (Amazon Prime earnings not available), hint at a strong market reception.

Beyond the big screen and streaming platforms, both Kemi and Jade have unlocked additional revenue streams.

Endorsements from reputable brands and strategic collaborations have been added to their financial portfolios. These ventures not only showcase their influence but also bolster their financial standing.

Comparing both could be akin to appreciating two different strokes of storytelling and artistic brilliance.

While Kemi’s films have redefined how the Nollywood industry has transformed over time, Jade’s consistency in filmmaking with diversity in her storytelling demonstrates the evolving mastery of her directorial capacity.

However, In the grand scheme of Nigerian cinema, both directors are trailblazers, contributing immensely to the industry’s growth and global recognition.

Whether it is Kemi’s engaging narratives or Jade’s ability for diversity, one thing is certain: both directors continue to shape the landscape of Nollywood and Nigerian filmmaking, leaving an indelible mark for the next generation of filmmakers, producers and directors.