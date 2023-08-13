The Federal Government through the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has set up an ad-hoc committee to review the resumes of individuals who will fill the board of various parastatals.

The ad-hoc committee is currently being co-chaired by the former Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, and the former Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

According to a report by Sunday PUNCH, the two ex-governors are collaborating closely to ensure that the names are submitted promptly, aiming to speed up the resumption of the new board members in line with the “renewed hope” agenda.

Information from the SGF’s office revealed that Akume held a meeting with Bagudu and Badaru in his Abuja office on Friday; however, the exact date for the submission of the final list of names remains uncertain.

“An ad hoc committee was set up by the SGF and Atiku Bagudu and Abubakar Badaru are co-chairs. The cabinet is finally in place. So, the only delay now is the constitution of boards of agencies.”

What you should know

Recall that Nairametrics reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies in the exercise of its Constitutional Powers and the Public interest.

This decision was announced on Friday 16th June 2023 by Willie Bassey, the Director of Information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the statement issued by Willie Bassey, the dissolution does not affect Boards, Commissions, and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.